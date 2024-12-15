The Kerala State Lotteries will announce the Akshaya AK-681 lottery result today, December 15, 2024, at 3 PM. The live draw will be streamed online, allowing ticket holders to watch the lucky draw and see if they have won the grand prize. The first-place winner will take home a bumper prize of INR 75 lakh. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, and the full list of winners will be updated on the official Kerala Lottery Result Chart. Stay tuned for the live updates and winner announcements. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya KR-684 Lottery Result of 14.12.2024, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2024

Kerala Lottery Result Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)