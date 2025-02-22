The results for the Kerala State Karunya KR-694 Lottery will be announced today, February 22, 2025, at 3 PM. Live updates of the Kerala Lottery Result will start at 3:00 PM, followed by the official announcement at 4:00 PM. Participants can watch the live-streaming results and check if they are among the lucky winners. The winning numbers will be available on the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. For a complete record of past draws and results, refer to the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live

