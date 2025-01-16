The Kerala State Lotteries will announce the Karunya-Plus KN-556 weekly lottery of today, January 16, from 3 PM onwards. Lottery players who bought tickets for the Kerala State Lottery of Karunya-Plus KN-556 can tune in to watch the live streaming and know the winners' names. The Kerala State Lottery of Karunya-Plus KN-556 promises to be exciting as participants await the announcement of the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025.

Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025

