The Kerala State Lottery will reveal the NIRMAL NR-416 weekly result for January 24 at 3 pm today. The draw for the Nirmal NR-416 Lottery Result will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Those who purchased tickets for the NIRMAL NR-416 can check the list of winning names here. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya-Plus KN-557 Lottery Result of 23.01.2025, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

