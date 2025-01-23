Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya-Plus KN-557 Lottery Result of 23.01.2025, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List

The Kerala State Lottery sambad result of the Karunya-Plus KN-557 lottery will be announced today at 3 pm.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya-Plus KN-557 Lottery Result of 23.01.2025, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List
Kerala Lottery Result (Photo Credits: LatestLY)
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 23, 2025 02:44 PM IST

The Kerala State Lottery will announce the Karunya-Plus KN-557 lottery sambad weekly result of January 23 today at 3 pm. The Kerala lottery result 2025 for the Karunya Plus KN 557 Lottery Result number Lottery Result draw on January 23 2025, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. People who bought lottery tickets for the Karunya-Plus KN-557 weekly lottery can check the names of the lucky draw-winning candidates here. 

Kerala Lottery Live Streaming 

