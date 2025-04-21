The much-awaited Kerala State Win-Win W-818 Lottery results will be declared today at 3 PM, with live streaming of the draw beginning at the same time. Participants eagerly waiting for the results can check the official winner list on the Kerala State Lottery’s website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. For those interested in past results and comprehensive lottery charts, the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025 offers a detailed reference. Stay tuned for real-time updates and verify your ticket numbers against the official results once they are announced.

Kerala Lottery Result Chart

