Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's crime epic, Killers of the Flower Moon, has been crowned the best film of the year by the National Board of Review. Alongside this accolade, the NBR named Scorsese as the best director and awarded Lily Gladstone as the best actress. These honors follow recent recognition for both the film and Gladstone from the New York Film Critics Circle and the Gotham Awards. Killers of the Flower Moon is based on David Grann’s book called Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. Killers of the Flower Moon Trailer 2: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone’s Film Delves into Opportunistic Murders of Osage Tribe Members (Watch Video).

Killers of the Flower Moon Earns Best Film of The Year Award:

