Licypriya Kangujam Receives International Women's Day 2021 Award From Arvind Kejriwal:

Received International #WomensDay Award 2021 from @DCWDelhi, Govt of Delhi today. Thanks @ArvindKejriwal Sir, @SwatiJaiHind ma’am & others for considering me. Today @ArvindKejriwal Sir assure me to include Climate Education as compulsory subject in Delhi School Curriculum.🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/w0awURFMuG — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) March 8, 2021

