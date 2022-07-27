Manchester United today announced and unveiled their new summer signing Lisandro Martinez as a Red. The versatile player joined United from Ajax on a five-year deal. The Reds had to pay around $60 million for the defender. Meanwhile, the English club welcomed the Argentine today to the Reds' family.

See Pic:

Watch Video:

🔥 Feel the fire. 🔴 @LisandrMartinez is ready to bring the heat to United.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2022

