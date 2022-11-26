Mumbaikars will face some difficulties on Sunday, November 27 while travelling as local train services on Central, Western, and Harbour lines due to a mega block that is to be undertaken on the lines. Reportedly, the mega block will last for 4-5 hours. In view of the block, commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly. Mumbai Local Train Power Block: Services To Be Affected for Launching of Girders for Road Over Bridge Between Kalyan and Vithalwadi, Check Dates and Timings Here.

Mega Block on Sunday, November 27, 2022:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)