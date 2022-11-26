Central Railway Mumbai Division will operate special traffic and power block on 26/27.11.2022 (Saturday/Sunday Night) from 02.05 AM to 03.35 AM on Up and Down lines between Kalyan and Badlapur for launching of girders of proposed Road over bridge (ROB) between kalyan and Vithalwadi. Central railways requested passengers to bear with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused due to these infrastructure blocks. Mumbai Local Train 27-Hour Power Block on November 19, 20: No Trains Between CSMT and Byculla, and Vadala on Central, Harbour Lines Due To Carnac Bridge Demolition; Check Timing and Last Local Schedule

