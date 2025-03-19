The Dear Indus Wednesday weekly lottery results of today, March 19, will be announced by the Nagaland State Lotteries at 1 PM. Lottery enthusiasts who bought Nagaland State Lottery tickets for the Dear Indus Wednesday weekly lottery can watch the live telecast of Dear Lottery here as the winners' names are announced. The 1st prize for the winner of the Dear Indus Wednesday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, where the Dear Indus Wednesday lottery is being played today. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Goose Tuesday Lottery Result of March 18 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)