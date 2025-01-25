The Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result of Saturday, January 25, will be declared shortly. The live streaming of today's Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result, also known as Dear Narmada Saturday Lottery Result, will begin at 1 PM. Those who purchased tickets of Dear Narmada Saturday Lottery can get live updates on the result and winning numbers. Scroll down to watch live streaming for the Lottery Sambad Result or Dear Narmada Saturday Lottery Result and find the winners list. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 25 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Dear Narmada Saturday Lottery Result, January 25, Live Streaming

