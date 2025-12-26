Are you wondering where and how to check the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Victory Friday weekly lottery of today, December 26? Then you have come to the right place. The Nagaland State Lotteries will announce the Dear Victory Friday weekly lottery of today from Kohima shortly. Nagaland lottery players can watch the live streaming of today's Sikkim lottery below, as the winners' names will be declared soon. The first prize for the winner of the Dear Victory Friday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Friday's lucky draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, December 26, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result of December 26

