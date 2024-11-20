The results of the Nagaland State Lottery sambad of Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery will be declared today, November 20, at 8 PM. Those who bought lottery tickets of Nagaland State Lotteries of Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery can stay tuned to witness the live streaming and know the winners here. The first prize for the winner of today's Nagaland State Lottery is INR 1 crore. Catch the live draw of the Nagaland state lotteries sambad here. It must be noted that lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 20, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Nagaland State Lottery of Dear Pelican Wednesday Here

