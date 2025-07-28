If you're participating in the Nagaland State Lotteries and wondering where to check the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery for today, July 28, then you have come to the right place. The results of the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery will be declared soon. Nagaland lottery players can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names of Monday's lucky draw of the Dear Dwarka lottery are announced. The first prize winner of the Dear Dwarka Monda weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. Besides the Dear Dwarka lottery, Nagaland also hosts lotteries such as Dear Pelican, Dear Indus, Dear Goose, Dear Finch, Dear Toucan, etc. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 28, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Dwarka Monday Weekly Lottery of Today Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)