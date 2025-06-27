The Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Meghna Friday weekly lottery of today, June 27. Those who purchased lottery tickets for the Dear Meghna Friday weekly lottery of today can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. Notably, he first prize winner of the Dear Meghna Friday weekly lottery of today will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. In addition to the Dear Meghna lottery, Nagaland State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries such as Dear Toucan, Dear Stork, Dear Pelican and Dear Indus, among others. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Meghna Friday Weekly Lottery of Today Weekly Lottery Result Below:

