The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Narmada Saturday weekly lottery today, June 28, will be declared shortly. Lottery players who bought tickets for the Dear Narmada Saturday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here as the winners' names are announced. An offline paper lottery, Dear Lottery, is organised by the government of Nagaland State Lotteries. The first prize winner of the Dear Narmada Saturday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. Stay tuned to know the names of the winners of the Dear Narmada Saturday weekly lottery of today.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Narmada Saturday Weekly Lottery of Today Weekly Lottery Result Below:

