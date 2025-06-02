The results of the Nagaland State Lotteries of the Dear Finch Monday weekly lottery of today, June 2, will be declared at 8 PM. Lottery players who bought lottery tickets for the Dear Finch Monday weekly lottery today can watch the live streaming here as the names of the winners are announced. The first prize winner of the Dear Finch Monday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Nagaland, where the Dear Finch Monday weekly lottery is being played today. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Dwarka Monday Lottery Result of June 02 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Live Streaming

