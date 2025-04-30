The Nagaland State Lotteries will soon announce the results of the Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery of today, April 30. Lottery players who purchased tickets for today's Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery can watch the live stream here as the winners' names are announced. Notably, the first prize winner of the Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery will receive INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Nagaland, where the Dear Pelican Wednesday weekly lottery is being played today. Nagaland also hosts lotteries such as Dear Dwarka, Dear Goose, and Dear Indus, among others. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 30, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live

