Singham Again is slated to go on floors in August and according to reports the cast is going to be star studded. In addition to Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareen Kapoor and Ranveer Singh will also be joining the film. Jackie Shroff will also be seen playing the role of a villain apparently. "While Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will make an extended appearance, it’s a cameo role for Deepika as female cop." reports PinkVilla. Singham Again To Release on August 15, 2024! Ajay Devgn–Rohit Shetty’s Cop Franchise To Go on Floors in August This Year – Reports.

View Singham Again Full Update:

