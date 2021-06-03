Virat Kholi and Anushka Sharma left for the UK along with their daughter Vamika. Virat and his team of Indian boys will play the World Test Championship final with New Zealand. The Indian skipper had revealed during an AMA session that Anushka and he have decided not to reveal their daughter's face on social media till she understands what it is.

Check out their pictures here...

Spotted📸: #ViratKohli and the Indian cricket team left for the World Test Championship, to be held in the UK. He was accompanied by wife and actress #AnushkaSharma and their daughter #Vamika . .#Virushka pic.twitter.com/4nlipCRSnB — Bollywood Buzz (@CricBollyBuzz) June 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)