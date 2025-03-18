On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Mumbai will experience hazy sunshine with temperatures ranging from 74°F (24°C) to 90°F (32°C). Delhi will have plenty of sunshine, with a high of 88°F (31°C) and a low of 62°F (17°C). Chennai will be hot and humid, reaching 98°F (37°C) during the day and cooling down to 77°F (25°C) at night. Bengaluru will see mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures between 68°F (20°C) and 95°F (35°C). Hyderabad is expected to be very warm, with a high of 101°F (38°C) and a low of 72°F (22°C). Shimla will enjoy sunny to partly cloudy weather, with a daytime high of 69°F (20°C) and a nighttime low of 46°F (8°C). Meanwhile, Kolkata will be mostly sunny and very warm, with temperatures ranging from 76°F (24°C) to 97°F (36°C).

