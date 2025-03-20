On March 20, Mumbai will have hazy sunshine with temperatures ranging from 75°F (24°C) to 90°F (32°C). Delhi will experience hazy conditions with poor air quality, reaching a high of 91°F (33°C). Chennai is expected to be hot and sunny, with temperatures soaring to 97°F (36°C). Bengaluru will see partly to mostly sunny skies, with a high of 94°F (34°C). Hyderabad will remain very warm with plenty of sunshine, reaching 99°F (37°C). Shimla will have pleasant weather with mostly sunny skies and a high of 72°F (22°C). Kolkata might see a thunderstorm in the afternoon, with temperatures peaking at 96°F (35°C). Weather conditions may change, so staying updated with local forecasts is recommended.

