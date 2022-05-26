Indian Security forces on Thursday, May 26, morning neutralised three terrorists affiliated with Pakistan-based outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in an encounter that broke out in the Kupwara district. Identification being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered, said IGP Kashmir.

#KupwaraEncounter | All three terrorists were neutralized, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Identification being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered: IGP Kashmir (File pic) pic.twitter.com/TcoqzExQ8Y — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

