In a significant move, top global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has raised India to the No. 1 position in its roster of Asian emerging markets, excluding Japan. Indian stocks have been upgraded to an overweight rating, reflecting the firm's anticipation of a stronger performance by India's economy in the future. The upgrade comes as India surged five places in Morgan Stanley's rankings, surpassing nations such as Korea and UAE. Additionally, China has been downgraded to an equal-weight rating as its domestic demand struggles to recover post-Covid. Morgan Stanley's report highlights India's structural growth trend, favourable demographics, and improved labour productivity as factors contributing to its growth outlook. Morgan Stanley Layoffs: Investment Banking Company to Cut 7% Jobs in Asia-Pacific Region Amid Worsening Economic Condition.

Morgan Stanley Upgrades India, Downgrades China in Market Ratings

