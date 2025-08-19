Mumbai Rains: Overnight Downpour Causes Waterlogging in Several Areas As Incessant Rainfall Continues To Lash City Amid IMD's Red Alert Warning, IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory (Watch Videos). Incessant rainfall has led to waterlogging in several areas of Mumbai today, August 19. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai for today, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city. Amid this, Mumbai is also bracing for tidal activity, with a high tide expected at around 9:16 AM today, August 19. A 3.76-meter high tide is likely at around 9:16 AM today. This will be followed by a 2.2-meter low tide at around 3:16 PM and a 3.14-meter high tide in the evening at around 8:53 PM. Amid this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for schools and colleges today in view of the red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Mumbai Rains: Overnight Downpour Causes Waterlogging in Several Areas As Incessant Rainfall Continues To Lash City Amid IMD's Red Alert Warning, IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory (Watch Videos).

BMC Shares Update About High Tide and Low Tide

🗓️ १९ ऑगस्ट २०२५ ⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात मुसळधार ते अतिमुसळधार पावसासह अधूनमधून ४५ ते ५५ किलोमीटर प्रतितास वेगाने वारे वाहण्याची शक्यता आहे. 🌊 भरती - सकाळी ९:१६ वाजता - ३.७५ मीटर ओहोटी - दुपारी ३:१६ वाजता - २.२२ मीटर 🌊 भरती रात्री ८:५३ वाजता - ३.१४ मीटर ओहोटी -… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 19, 2025

High Tide at Around 9:17 AM Today, August 19, Amid Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai

Massive 150mm+ 🌧 overnight rain on top of 197 mm 🌧 yesterday in #Thane #Mulund west, that's 350mm+ in nearly 30 hours There's a high tide at 9:16 am Stay Alert Stay Safe from waterlogged roads. #ThaneRain #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/EexwDgW1m6 — Shriraj (@vu3one) August 19, 2025

