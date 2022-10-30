The Maharashtra cyber wing has arrested a PhD student of Mahatma Phule university in Ahmednagar for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Twitter. To avoid legal action, the accused was using Wi-Fi-VPN (virtual private network) and trying to create an impression that he was posting the content from Mumbai, the official said. Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Government Slashes Security of 25 Maha Vikas Aghadi Leaders

Check Tweet:

2 mobile phones & a laptop were recovered from the accused. Further investigation is underway. He was produced in court & sent to remand till Nov 2: Sanjay Shintre, SP, Maharashtra Cyber — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

