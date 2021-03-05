2016 Gopalganj Hooch Tragedy: 9 Convicts Sentenced to Capital Punishment

Nine convicts of 2016 Gopalganj (Bihar) hooch tragedy sentenced to capital punishment, 4 women sentenced to life imprisonment. 21 people had died in the incident. — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2021

