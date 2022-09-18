Twenty-seven people were killed in a bus accident in southwest China on Sunday, September 18 state media reported, in the country's deadliest road accident so far this year. A bus overturned on an expressway in southwestern in early morning on Sunday.

27 people killed in China bus crash, reports AFP News Agency quoting State Media — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

