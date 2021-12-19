Reportedly, 55 fishermen, all natives of Tamil Nadu were arrested and 8 boats were seized by Sri Lankan Naval personnel on Sunday. Chief Minister M K Stalin spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over the phone and requested him to take immediate steps to get them released from Sri Lanka.

Check Tweet:

55 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested and 8 boats seized by Sri Lankan Navy, CM M K Stalin speaks to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting him to take immediate steps to get them released — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)