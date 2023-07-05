NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday attacked the Ajit Pawar faction and said that the party symbol is with them. "It is not going anywhere," he added. Pawar also said that the people and party workers who brought the NCP to power are with them. The NCP chief also said that they weren't taken into confidence by the MLAs who decided to split from the party. "Ajit Pawar faction has not followed any procedure," NCP President Sharad Pawar added. He also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the saffron party called the NCP corrupt. "So, why have you allied with the NCP now?...Whatever happened to Uddhav Thackeray has been repeated," he said. NCP Working President Supriya Sule Attacks Rebel MLAs, Says ‘Disrespect Us, but Not Our Father Sharad Pawar’ (Watch Video).

Party Symbol Is With Us, It Is Not Going Anywhere

The party symbol is with us, it is not going anywhere. The people and party workers who brought us to power are with us: NCP President Sharad Pawar https://t.co/IppjUVijAz pic.twitter.com/oKsaULDWIv — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)