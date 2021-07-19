The heavy downpour in the national capital has resulted in water logging in several areas. A 27-year-old man drowned on Monday under waterlogged underpass in Delhi's Pul Prahlad Pur area while filming the water logging, said Delhi Police:

A 27-year-old man drowns under waterlogged railway underpass in Pul Prahlad Pur area while filming the waterlogging: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)