A Delhi Court on Thursday reserved the order on the bail plea of ex-MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna in connection with the case of the National Stock Exchange co-location scam. Ramakrishna was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of employees of the National Stock Exchange.

