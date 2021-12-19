A farmer set his 1 quintal of garlic crop on fire after he got upset with not getting the right price for his crop at Mandsaur Krishi Upaj Mandi in Madhya Pradesh

A farmer was upset for getting less price for his crop in the market; set his one quintal of garlic crop on fire. In the preliminary investigation, no damage has been done to anyone else in the vicinity: Jitendra Pathak, Yashodharman police station in-charge (18.12) pic.twitter.com/YXTBzUk2ff — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

