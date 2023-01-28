The Mumbai police detained a minor boy for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl in the city. The minor boy was arrested within six hours of the crime being committed. He has been sent to juvenile correction center. After the incident, Nagpada police officials collected Rs 1.10 lakh for the victim. "Her education will be free till 10th standard. Case registered u/s of IPC & POCSO," officials of Mumbai Police said. Mumbai Shocker: Gym Trainer Molests Woman, Threatens To Kidnap Her Daughter After She Refuses To Meet Him; Arrested.

Boy Detained for Raping Minor Girl

