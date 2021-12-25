Twenty-two farmers unions on Saturday formed "Samyukta Samaj Morcha" for contesting the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said, "A new 'Samyukta Samaj Morcha' is formed for contesting Punjab Assembly elections. 22 unions have taken this decision. We need to change the system and want to appeal to people to support this morcha." Notably, These 22 farmers unions were part of 32 that came under the banner of "Samyukta Kisan Morcha" to protest against the thre farm laws.

Tweet By ANI:

