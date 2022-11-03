On Thursday, PTI's Asad Umar and Mian Aslam Iqbal said that former Pakistan PM Imran Khan told them to issue a statement on his behalf. As per the statement, Khan believes that there are 3 people on whose behest the attack was done on him. He named Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and Maj Gen Faisal. "He said he was receiving info and is saying this on that basis," Asad Umar and Mian Aslam Iqbal said. Imran Khan Assassination Attempt: Attacker Faisal Butt Says ‘I Only Wanted To Kill Imran and No One Else’ (Watch Video).

Imran Khan Issues Statement After Attack

