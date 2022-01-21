A snake was found inside the chamber of Justice NR Borkar of the Bombay High Court judge on Friday morning. The snake was found early in the morning when the judge was not present in his chamber. Reportedly, the non-poisonous snake was about 4.5 to 5 feet long, it was caught and will be released in its natural habitat, the court officials said .

Check Tweet:

A snake found in the Bombay High Court judge's chamber — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

Watch Video Here:

A snake caught inside the chamber of justice N R Borkar of the Bombay High Court ! pic.twitter.com/dqOCzupYtn — Radhika Ramaswamy (@radhika1705) January 21, 2022

