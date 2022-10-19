A team of researchers from #Boston University claim to have created, after a series of tests, a new #COVID19 strain with an 80 per cent kill rate, from the one initially believed to have launched the worldwide pandemic that started in #China. pic.twitter.com/W9U0HCH266— IANS (@ians_india) October 19, 2022

