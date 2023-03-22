The Mumbai police on Wednesday said that a theft of Rs 72 lakh was reported from the residence of singer Sonu Nigam's father, Agam Kumar Nigam. After the incident came to light, the police said that based on Sonu Nigam's father's statement, they registered an FIR against his former driver Rehan as Agam Kumar Nigam raised suspicions against him. A case has been registered against the former driver at Oshiwara Police Station. "Search for Rehan is underway," officials of Mumbai Police said. Sonu Nigam’s Father Agam Kumar Nigam Robbed of ₹ 72 Lakh, Police In Search Of Missing Driver.

Theft at Agam Kumar Nigam's Residence in Mumbai

