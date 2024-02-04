Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday, February 4, attacked the opposition and said, " 'Aaj toh kam se kam yeh gandi rajniti na karo". Speaking in the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal said, "When we go to inaugurate schools, mohalla clinics, and hospitals, people from other parties reach there to raise slogans against us." He made the remarks while stating that four schools are being inaugurated today. MLA Poaching Case: After Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Police Reach Aam Aadmi Party MP Atishi's Residence To Serve Notice (Watch Video).

Today Is an Auspicious Day

#WATCH | "When we go to inaugurate schools, mohalla clinics, and hospitals, people from other parties reach there to raise slogans against us. Today is an auspicious day because four schools are being inaugurated. 'Aaj toh kam se kam yeh gandi rajniti na karo'...," says Delhi CM… pic.twitter.com/JwLJvBC8qn — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)