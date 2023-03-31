The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released the second list of 60 candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections 2023. The party has decided to contest all the 224 Assembly seats in the state. AAP promised in its manifesto that it will generate 2 lakh jobs every year and fill up all the vacant posts, with preference to regularisation of contractual staff. Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: BJP's NY Gopalakrishna and JDS' AT Ramaswamy Resign as MLAs Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

AAP Candidate List For Karnataka Elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases second list of 60 candidates for the upcoming #KarnatakaElections2023pic.twitter.com/tnL9vAy2Uz — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

