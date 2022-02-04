AAP National convenor Arvind Kejriwal visits and offers prayers at Ganpati temple in Dabolim, Goa ahead of Assembly Elections 2022. While talking to ANI, he said "We're in this temple to pray for Goa & country's happiness & health. He added , "Premanand Babu Nanoskar is contesting on AAP's behalf in Dabolim constituency. He urged the voters to give him a majority of votes.

