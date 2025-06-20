A shocking accident in Balodabazar, Chhattisgarh, was caught on CCTV, showing a speeding car fatally hitting a street vendor and dragging him for several metres. The victim, 55-year-old Rameshu Sahu, was crossing the road with his handcart in Saragaon late at night when the car struck him. The disturbing footage shows the man being dragged under the vehicle. The driver abandoned the car and fled the scene. Furious locals staged a road blockade on the Raipur–Balodabazar highway and later gheraoed the police station. Authorities assured them of swift action. The vendor died on the spot, and police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused. Accident Caught on Camera in Mandsaur: Speeding Truck Drags Car Over 100 Metres on Mhow-Neemuch Highway, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Accident in Balodabazar (Disturbing Video)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)