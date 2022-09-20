Armaan Kohli has been granted bail in the drugs case for which he was behind the bars for a year. It was in August 2021, when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested the actor for alleged possession of 1.2 grams of cocaine. FYI, he will be released after paying surety of Rs 1 lakh through bail bond. Check it out. NCB Arrests Actor Armaan Kohli in Drugs Case, Will Be Presented Before Court Today.

Armaan Kohli Granted Bail:

Actor Armaan Kohli gets bail from Bombay High Court on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. He was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case & had been lodged in jail for the last 1 year. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/fV8VvUWhto — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)