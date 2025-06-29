A private bus travelling from Hyderabad to Amravati overturned near Gudihatnur in Adilabad district, Telangana, injuring at least 25 passengers, with one reported to be in critical condition today, June 29. The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating a curve. All injured individuals were rushed to RIMS-Adilabad for medical treatment. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of the crash. Visuals from the scene showed the heavily damaged bus lying on its side off the road. Hyderabad Road Accident: 1 Killed, 3 Injured After Car Hits Bike in Telangana, Shocking Video Surfaces.

25 Injured as Bus Overturns in Telangana

#Adilabad - #BusAccident At least 25 passengers were injured, while one critically, when the driver of a private travel bus, travelling from #Hyderabad to #Amravati, #Maharashtra , lost control of the vehicle at a curve and overturned near #Gudihatnur in #Adilabad dist,… pic.twitter.com/Abgu1vR0jV — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 29, 2025

