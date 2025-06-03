In a shocking incident, one person was killed and three others sustained injuries when a speeding car collided with a bike in Telangana's Hyderabad on Tuesday evening, June 3. Eyewitnesses report that the car was occupied by four youths at the time of the incident. The car first hit the two-wheelers and then crashed into the road divider before coming to a halt. More details are awaited. Hyderabad Road Accident: 3 Students Dead, 1 Injured After Speeding Car Collides Head-On With DCM Lorry While Taking Turn in Telangana’s Hayathnagar; Videos Surface.

Hyderabad Road Accident

VIDEO | At least one killed and three injured after a car hit a bike in Hyderabad. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC)#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/6y1ltx217c — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 3, 2025

