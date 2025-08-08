A day after the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of voter fraud, claiming the name of one Aditya Srivastava appears in electoral rolls of 3 states, the man rejected the claim. At a press conference, Rahul Gandhi had named Aditya Srivastava and shared his voter ID number, saying Srivastava appears on voter lists in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Now, Srivastava, a Bengaluru resident, has spoken out. He told India TV that he originally lived in Lucknow, moved to Mumbai in 2016, and shifted to Bengaluru in 2021. Each time he moved, he says, he applied to transfer his voter ID. He said that he trasferred his voter ID, assuming the old record would be deleted automatically. Srivastava admitted he voted from Mumbai in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but hasn’t voted there since moving to Bengaluru. He added that only his Bengaluru details now show on his voter ID. Rahul Gandhi Issues Stern Warning to ECI During Public Address in Bengaluru, Says ‘If You Attack One Man, One Vote Right, We Will Attack You’ (Watch Video).

Aditya Srivastava Rejects Rahul Gandhi's Claim Amid ‘Vote Chori’ Row

Aditya Srivastava spoke to India TV reporter He also said Rahul Gandhi is lying and he shouldn’t have shared my family details He himself shifted details from Lucknow to Maharashtra and only did legitimate voting. pic.twitter.com/YdwUb5kqUS — Lala (@FabulasGuy) August 8, 2025

