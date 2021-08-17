Amid the Taliban takeover in the country, Afghanistan's First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Tuesday declared himself as the caretaker President of the country. In a tweet he said, "in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President the FVP becomes the caretaker President." Notably, Ashraf Ghani and other top ranking Afghan officials fled the country when Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday:

#Afghanistan's First Vice President Amrullah Saleh declares himself caretaker president of the country; says he is "reaching out to all leaders to secure their support & consensus" pic.twitter.com/SUG3e7vLCL — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

